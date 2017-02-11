Chance of rain Saturday around 11 a.m.

Chances for rain beginning around 11 a.m. with prime time for the heaviest rainfall rates and wind gusts to 20 mph between 4-10 p.m, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“On Saturday morning we’ll see overcast skies with chances for rain beginning around 11 a.m. Prime time for the heaviest rainfall rates, and wind gusts to 20 mph, will be 4-10 p.m. High temps will drop significantly (to) around 70 in the northern zones and mid-70s everywhere else. Overnight – rain chances continue, with lows in the lower 50s,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
