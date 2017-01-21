Breezy west winds to continue Saturday

Breezy west winds will continue throughout the day in the 7-15 mph range with frequent gusts around 20-25 mph, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Jan. 21) plan on lingering showers through the morning and early afternoon hours before clearing conditions from west to east into the evening. Afternoon highs will again remain in the mid to upper 50s around the Valley. Breezy west winds will continue throughout the day in the 7-15 mph range with frequent gusts around 20-25 mph. A break in the action is expected late Saturday and through much of Sunday. Daytime highs will rebound slightly into the low 60s with winds easing back into the light category. Another round of light showers are then expected to move east into the region overnight Sunday into Monday with our final weather system,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.