97˚F-99˚F range forecast for May 3

See the previous 24 hour's rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The main weather story through the end of the work week will be unseasonably warm (possible record-breaking) temperatures across the region. As highlighted the last few days, a strong area of high pressure will continue to build over the desert Southwest through the period. Resulting temperatures will climb into the upper 90s today before easily eclipsing the 100˚F mark Thursday and Friday. Anyone spending extra time outdoors needs (to) take necessary precautions in order to avoid heat-related illness. Looking ahead, cooler and windy conditions are expected over the weekend. For today plan on a healthy dosing of sun as temperatures quickly warm into the 97˚F-99˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas reaching the low 90s. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-7 mph range with no gusts of any consequence. Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the low 70s around the urban corridor under clear skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.