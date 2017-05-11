91˚F-93˚F temperatures Thursday

Afternoon highs will rebound into the 91˚F-93˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (May 11) plan on a return to mainly sunny skies and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs will rebound into the 91˚F-93˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence. The warming trend will kick into high gear on Friday and Saturday with high pressure centered over the region. Daily highs will reach the upper 90s to low 100s both days under mainly sunny skies and dry conditions,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.