87˚F-89˚F forecast for Tuesday
Daytime highs will fall further into the 87˚F-89˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on cooler temperatures and windier conditions (April 25) as a weak disturbance passes to the north of the region. Daytime highs will fall further into the 87˚F-89˚F range around the Valley. Windy conditions are expected for most of the day in the 10-20 mph range with gusts as high as 30-3 5mph. Localized areas of blowing dust and hazier conditions are likely across portions of the lower deserts. Breezy conditions will persist through mid-week along with a modest rebound in daily temperatures. Expecting sunnier skies on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s around the Valley followed by similar temperatures on Thursday despite another uptick in high clouds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
