78˚F-81˚F temperatures Wednesday

Daytime temperatures will slowly climb into the 78˚F-81˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas remaining in the low to mid 70s, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Yesterday’s forecast remains on track for today as our slow moving disturbance finally exits the region into New Mexico by this evening. Today will also be the last day of below-average temperatures and the presence of afternoon cloud cover/light showers to parts of the Phoenix Valley. Looking ahead to the rest of the work week, high pressure will build east and strengthen over the desert Southwest. Daily temperatures will quickly rise back into the 90s starting Thursday before jumping towards the triple digits for Friday and into the start of the weekend. Given our string of unseasonably cool days, this warming trend is going to feel rather oppressive. For today plan on a mixed bag of sunny conditions early on before cloudier conditions into this afternoon/evening. Daytime temperatures will slowly climb into the 78˚F-81˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas remaining in the low to mid 70s. North/northwest winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid 60s around the urban corridor under clearing skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.