64˚F-67˚F temperatures Tuesday

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 64˚F-67˚F range around the Valley , according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Following a rather active and wet pattern the last two weekends, 2017 kicks off with much quieter weather conditions. A mainly zonal (west to east) upper-level pattern is in place across the desert Southwest and will continue throughout the work week. Daily temperatures will hover around seasonal normals (mid-60s) to go along with varying amounts of high cloud cover. Looking ahead, a weak shortwave disturbance will move through northern Arizona later Thursday into Friday possibly bringing a few showers to the higher terrain north of the Valley, but the lower deserts look to remain dry,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For today plan on partly sunny skies with periods of passing high clouds. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 64˚F-67˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain locales limited to the upper 50s to low 60s. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-7 mph range with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid to low 40s around the urban corridor under partly cloudy skies and calm winds.”
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.