100˚F-103˚F range forecast for May 4
Plan on mainly sunny skies with daytime highs reaching the 100˚F-103˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For Thursday plan on mainly sunny skies with daytime highs reaching the 100˚F-103˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the light category with localized afternoon/evening gusts around 10-15 mph. Further warming is expected on Friday with highs topping out around 105˚F across the lower deserts. Also expecting an uptick in afternoon/evening cloudiness and increasing southerly breezes in the 10-20 mph range. Dramatic changes are in the works for this upcoming weekend and early next week as a slow-moving disturbance brings windy conditions, much cooler temperatures and our first rain chances since early March,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
