43 years ago this week in Mesa, on April 24, 1974
File photo
Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the April 24, 1974 Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Mesa Independent newspaper, included: A man who suffered an accidental gunshot wound in his right calf was airlifted by a Department of Public Safety helicopter from the Terrapin Pass area of the Superstition Mountains.
