43 years ago this week in Mesa, on April 17, 1974
File photo
Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the April 17, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Mesa Independent newspaper, included: residents in the east Mesa are invited to a school carnival April 28 at Taft Elementary School.
Read more about Mesa’s history at http://mesaindependent.com/section/history/
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.