43 years ago this week in Mesa, on Jan. 16, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Jan. 16, 1973 Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Mesa Independent newspaper, included: Members of the East Mesa Wild Dogs 4-H dog training project won obedience and showmanship awards at a qualifying match in Phoenix; and a Pinal County superior court judge was arrested on a third citation for the year on the charge of driving while intoxicated. One charge was dropped and the others were reduced to reckless driving and crossing the center line.
