Photos: Scenic East Valley

“Caught this Monday the 12th from my back patio near Goldfield and Superstition,” Apache Junction photographer Kurt Kalusa said in an e-mail of a photo of the moon over the Superstitions.
“Enjoying the unforgettable view at Granite Reef, Salt River,” photograph Jesse E. Jurrens said in an e-mail.
Apache Junction photographer Janine Seis snapped this photo in April. “I live at Meridian Manor... This is what I woke up to on (a) Monday morning. I think they are just gorgeous the way the sun was shining on them. Alas, they lasted only one day but there are more buds that will hopefully open,” she wrote in an e-mail.
“I was driving along Goldfield Road in Apache Junction when I spotted this coyote that seemed to pause and wait for me to take its picture before disappearing into the brush,” photographer J. Margaret Chavez said in an e-mail.
“If this little fellow had not moved, I would not have seen him – he blended in perfectly with the desert gravel. I turned him loose where I found him and could not find him again,” Gold Canyon photographer Jerry Jordan said in an e-mail.
“As I was outside hoping to capture some pictures of lightning, this hummingbird was puffing out his feathers on a cool rainy day right out our back door,” Gold Canyon photographer Summer Beastrom said in an e-mail.
“This picture was taken while exploring the hill behind our home in Mountainbrook the day after a rain. A nice assortment of wildlife commutes on this hill each day,” photographer Ryan Anderson said in an e-mail.
“This visitor to our yard wasn’t sure whether or not to use the ladder to visit our little javelina,” photographer Mary Namovice of Mountainbrook said in an e-mail.
A photograph of curious quail with a gopher snake was snapped by Apache Junction photographer Michael VanTrojen. “You would think the quail would stay away but they were quite interested,” he said in an e-mail.
“Took advantage of the beautiful view of the Superstition Mountains from the top of Silly Mountain today (Sept. 26). The cloudy weather made for a beautiful hike just a short 15 minutes from my home in Apache Junction,” photographer Kandace Drews said in an e-mail. The Jack Russell Terrier (the one standing) is Hope and the one lying down is Chappie. He is an Australian Shepherd. They are also known as the ProspectorPups on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, she wrote.
“Lookin’ out my back door at Balboa Road, Gold Canyon, on Sept. 5,” photographer Steve Curtis said in an e-mail.
“Roadrunner checking out his reflection in the gazing ball in my yard,” Apache Junction photographer Don DeWitt said in an e-mail.
