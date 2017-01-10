Working With Aging Voices Workshop Jan. 14

The Music Ministries of Gold Canyon United Methodist Church is presenting a unique workshop, Working With Aging Voices, for singers and choir directors.
The workshop will be held 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 14, in the church’s sanctuary at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.
This workshop will be given by Dr. Sharon Hansen, a vocal specialist and Professor Emerita of Conducting and Choral Studies at UW-Milwaukee. She has presented her research on issues of vocal pedagogy and health nationally and at professional conferences. Ms. Hansen serves as interim director of music and arts at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale.
All singers and directors can benefit from the workshop. The fee for singers and choir directors is $10 each (cash preferred). Members of the American Choral Directors Association can attend for no charge with a membership card. For more information, call the church at 480-982-3776.