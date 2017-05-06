Volunteers needed for Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom

Volunteers are needed for the 2017 Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom on Tuesday, July 4.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of shifts and activities including event tear down and clean up, entertainment stages, the Naturalization Ceremony and more. Shifts are between two and four hours from 4 p.m. to midnight. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or 14 if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
All volunteers will be given a commemorative t-shirt while supplies last, snacks and plenty of cool drinks during their volunteer shifts. This year, volunteers will have a chance to win gift cards, goodies or the grand prize of an iPod Touch.
For more information, visit www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org, click on “Volunteer” and follow the link to sign up.
The Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom will be full of entertainment, live music, patriotic displays, a naturalization ceremony, Revolutionary War reenactments, family fun, fireworks and much more. It will be held 6-10 p.m. July 4 at the Mesa Amphitheatre and Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., and along Center Street between Second Street and University Drive.