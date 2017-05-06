Volunteers needed for Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom

May 6th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Fireworks at the Arizona Celebration of Freedom in Mesa. (Photo courtesy of city of Mesa)

Volunteers are needed for the 2017 Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom on Tuesday, July 4.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of shifts and activities including event tear down and clean up, entertainment stages, the Naturalization Ceremony and more. Shifts are between two and four hours from 4 p.m. to midnight. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or 14 if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

All volunteers will be given a commemorative t-shirt while supplies last, snacks and plenty of cool drinks during their volunteer shifts. This year, volunteers will have a chance to win gift cards, goodies or the grand prize of an iPod Touch.

For more information, visit www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org, click on “Volunteer” and follow the link to sign up.

The Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom will be full of entertainment, live music, patriotic displays, a naturalization ceremony, Revolutionary War reenactments, family fun, fireworks and much more.  It will be held 6-10 p.m. July 4 at the Mesa Amphitheatre and Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., and along Center Street between Second Street and University Drive.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie