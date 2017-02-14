VIP tickets on sale for March 4 downtown Mesa Brew Fest

Get ready to taste the valley’s best breweries at the third annual Downtown Mesa Brew Fest 2-6 p.m. March 4. Beer lovers will gather to enjoy full pours from more than 13 breweries with more than 40 beers on tap. Whether one is into hops, fruity ale or a smooth chocolate stout, there’s a brew for everyone, according to a press release.

Festival goers will also enjoy food trucks, live music, live art and games. This event is free to enter and family and dog-friendly. VIP Tickets are on sale now for $40 and include four beers (12 oz pours), $10 food credit, exclusive VIP tent with private beer serving area, early admission (1pm), private restrooms and beer swag. VIP tickets are only available online and there is a limited quantity. Beer tickets will be available for purchase at the event for $5 each, cash only.
There will be live music by Obadiah Parker, Highest Conspiracy and more.
This event is put on by the Downtown Mesa Association with sponsors Old Sol Lumber, Phoenix Marriott Mesa, Team Evolution Real Estate and Rodizio Grill.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets visit www.downtownmesa.com/brewfest or RSVP on Facebook  https://www.facebook.com/events/1847832958833710/

