Tickets on sale for historic home tour

Tickets are on sale for the 17th Annual Historic Home Tour in Mesa. This year’s tour will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The tour will showcase homes in the Fraser Fields and West Second Street historic districts. Special stops include the Sirrine House and Mesa Historical Museum, 51 E. Main St., featuring Strange Collections: Cat People of the Outer Regions: The Art of Karen Kuykendall.
The ticket price is $20. Tickets are available online at www.valleyhistoryinc.com. They will be available for purchase the day of the tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Sirrine House, 160 N. Center St. All proceeds will benefit the Mesa Historical Museum.