Tenor George Dyer Returns to Gold Canyon Jan. 20

The Performing Arts Series of Gold Canyon United Methodist Church is presenting tenor George Dyer at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 1,200-seat sanctuary at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.
His program will feature a wide variety of music from Broadway to pop, classical to sacred, even some opera. He first hit the operatic scene in 1996 with his professional debut at the New York City Opera, where he received rave reviews for his performance. He has since appeared throughout the world as a soloist in concert with numerous symphony orchestras and several opera companies. He now spends most of his time singing in Branson, Missouri, at the Dutton Family Theater.
This concert is open to the public at no charge as an offering will be received. Everyone is asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item per person for the Gold Canyon UMC Food Bank. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the concert. For more information, call the church at 480-982-3776.