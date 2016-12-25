Story of Jacob Waltz kicks off museum’s 2017 free lecture series

“The Lost Dutchman and his Mine,” presented by Dutchman look-alike and well-known local resident Teton Ken at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, will kick off the Superstition Mountain Museum’s 2017 Free Lecture Series entitled “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More.”
This presentation will be the first of 14 lectures scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursdays at every week in the museum’s amphitheater beneath Superstition Mountain at 4087 N. Apache Trail during January, February, March and April. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or cushion to sit on.
Ken not only looks the part, but knows his history, too, as well as the Superstition Mountains.
Ken and his mules have spent many hours in the Superstition Mountains searching for the Dutchman’s treasure. He and his mules have also packed many a “Dutch-hunter,” hiker and film crew into (and out of) the Superstition and Goldfield Mountains.
Teton Ken spent several years at Apacheland entertaining as a Western re-enactor and giving stagecoach rides until the tragic fire destroyed the movie ranch. He is an avid mule and donkey trainer and an accomplished actor with many credits to his name.
Ken will keep you enthralled with his anecdotes and stories about the Dutchman. Learn just who Jacob Waltz was, where he came from, the facts regarding his life and death in Phoenix, and just how the clues (and gold) he left behind have kindled a flame of interest that has only grown over the years into a mother lode of history and mystery.
As a museum fundraiser, raffle tickets for weekly prizes are sold each week at the lectures. Also, tickets for the museum’s season-long fundraising raffle will be on sale with the prize being a beautiful coral and silver necklace made by Native American silversmith Tommy Jackson.
For more information about 2017 Lecture Series or the season-long raffle, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson works at the Superstition Mountain museum.
Upcoming topics for the 2017 Free Lecture Series 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Superstition Mountain Museum include:
•Jan. 5 – Teton Ken, “The Lost Dutchman and His Mine”
•Jan. 12 – Charlie LeSueur, “Tales of Apacheland Movie Ranch”
•Jan. 19 – Phil Reinhardt. “The Peralta Stones”
•Jan. 26 – John Martin, “Adolph Ruth”
•Feb. 2 – Kurt Cavano,” Four Peaks Amethyst Mine and Jewelry Sale”
•Feb. 9 – Marshall Shore. “Arizona Ghost Towns”
•Feb. 16 – Nancy Sheppard, “A Trick Rider’s Rodeo Career”
•Feb. 23 – Jack San Felice, “Stagecoach Robbery Trail”
•March 2 – Ron Feldman, “Is the Mammoth Mine the Lost Dutchman Mine?”
•March 9 – Steve Thompson, “The Mexican Tradition of Day of the Dead”
•March 16 – Bob Charnes, Antique Firearms and What Really Happened at the OK Corral?”
•March 23 – Jan Cleere, “Arizona Women who Made History”
•March 30 – Lance Laber, “Artist Ted DeGrazia and the Superstitions”
•April 6 – Western, Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music performed by Ron Houser and Tara Houser Jones.