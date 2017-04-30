Peach festival May 12-14, 20-21 at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek
(A photo from www.facebook.com/Schnepffarms. Schnepf Farms is hosting its Peach Festival May 12-14 and 20-21.)
Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek, is hosting is peach festival May 12-14 and 20-21.
Admission is $5. Children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
Peachy pancake breakfast and free hayrides to peach-picking start at 7:30 a.m. Vintage Market Days opens at 9 a.m. May 12-14. Amusement rides and the Peachy Tasting Pavilion all open. Ride wristbands cost $15. Individual tickets cost $3 per ride. For more information, including hours and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
