Museum offers community a fun night of science and pop culture Jan. 13

Dec 30th, 2016 · by · Comments:

The Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa, is hosting “Science Before Saturday: Star Wars, A Galaxy of Discovery!”

Come for an evening of fun and discovery. “Science Before Saturday” is the museum’s newest Second Friday event created for people of all ages. On Jan. 13 participate in hands-on experiments, attend workshops held by local scientists and institutions and meet the local artists and businesses that make up our vibrant downtown Mesa community.

From 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. experience science in a fun and unique way with Science Before Saturday. After the festivities, be sure to continue the fun at Second Friday.

Admission for the AzMNH “Science Before Saturday” event is $5 for children and $9 for adults. Members are free.

Registration is not required. Visit www.AzMNH.org. “Like” it on Facebook www.facebook.com/azmnh1.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2016 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie