Museum offers community a fun night of science and pop culture Jan. 13

The Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa, is hosting “Science Before Saturday: Star Wars, A Galaxy of Discovery!”
Come for an evening of fun and discovery. “Science Before Saturday” is the museum’s newest Second Friday event created for people of all ages. On Jan. 13 participate in hands-on experiments, attend workshops held by local scientists and institutions and meet the local artists and businesses that make up our vibrant downtown Mesa community.
From 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. experience science in a fun and unique way with Science Before Saturday. After the festivities, be sure to continue the fun at Second Friday.
Admission for the AzMNH “Science Before Saturday” event is $5 for children and $9 for adults. Members are free.
Registration is not required. Visit www.AzMNH.org. “Like” it on Facebook www.facebook.com/azmnh1.