Mesa Feastival Forest taking a break after April 29 event

Mesa Feastival Forest, which offers gourmet food trucks and live music 5:30-9 p.m. Saturdays at Pioneer Park in Mesa, will be suspended after April 29 due to the upcoming renovations at the park. It is expected to resume on Saturday evenings in September.
Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St., is expected to close in early May for several months for a renovation project. A portion of the park will reopen in September, which will allow the Mesa Feastival Forest to resume. The target for reopening Pioneer Park is Thanksgiving 2017 with the start of Merry Main Street. [Related link: http://mesaindependent.com/news/pioneer-park-improvements-begin-with-repairrestoration-of-iconic-train/]
