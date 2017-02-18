Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival Feb. 18

The Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival is held on the first and third Saturdays, October-April, including 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. It is on North MacDonald Street between Pepper Place and Main Street. The street on North MacDonald is closed to traffic, but parking is available all around the downtown Mesa area.

The Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival is a free event featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. MACFest features the work of established and emerging artists and crafters. For more information, visit the website at www.macfestmesa.com. Artists and crafters desiring to exhibit their own work at Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival can follow the online registration for space at the www.macfestmesa.com the registration page or feel free to e-mail info@macfestmesa.com for more information.

