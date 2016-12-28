Merry Main Street in downtown Mesa through Jan. 1
Back by popular demand, downtown Mesa is sporting a “cool” holiday feature, a more than 4,000 square foot outdoor ice skating rink. The rink will be open for 40 days and will provide opportunity for thousands to enjoy the amazing winter weather while skating under the stars or listening to Christmas music and other performances
Merry Main Street continues through Jan. 1. For a list of activities, including dates and times, visit www.merrymainst.com
.
