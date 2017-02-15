Quick Yeates of Quick and Deadly Urban Art chosen MACFest Festival Favorite for Feb. 4

Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival on Feb. 4 chose a Festival Favorite, Quick Yeates of Quick And Deadly Urban Art.
Ms. Yeates moved from Oregon to Phoenix in 2012 and dove headlong into the local art scene.
“I am primarily a painter, but my workshop includes other original artworks in the form of upcycled bike chain jewelry, chain-mail sculpture and interesting metal bibs and bobs,” she said.
Many of her paintings are thematically related to her life as a field biologist. Others are drawn from a deep-seated internal well of whimsy and a love for beasts of all sorts. Ms. Yeates is a regular exhibitor at MACFest and SW Makerfest in Mesa and many other shows in the Phoenix metro area.
“I enjoy the sense of community that I experience at these events and particularly at MacFest. It is a wonderful event worth coming out to see!”
Ms. Yeates’ work can be found on the at: www.QuickAndDeadly.com, www.facebook.com/QuickAndDeadly, or on Instagram @Quick_And_Deadly.
The next MACFest is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. It is held the first and third Saturdays, October-April. The festival is located on North MacDonald Street between Pepper Place and Main Street. The street on North MacDonald is closed to traffic, but parking is available all around the downtown Mesa area.
Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival is a free event featuring unique artist creations, music, food and fun for the whole family. The festival features the work of established and emerging artists and crafters including woodworking, metal crafts, food items, jewelry, photography, handmade soaps, gift items, ceramics and so much more.
For more information, visit the website at www.macfestmesa.com. Artists and crafters desiring to exhibit their own work at MACFest can follow the online registration or email info@macfestemsa.com for more information.
Editor’s note: Mark Svoboda is chairman of MACFest Mesa.