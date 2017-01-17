Keep your child’s brain engaged over spring break at Mesa museum

The i.d.e.a. Museum created a spring break camp in March aimed at 6 to 12 year olds, featuring super fun lessons inspired by the upcoming Caped Crusaders and Everyday Heroes exhibition, according to a press release.
“Parents want to see their children laugh and learn at the same time during school breaks,” i.d.e.a. Museum Education Curator Dena Milliron said in the release. “Our camps feature engaging activities that weave art, science and technology. We want to spark their curiosity and creativity.”
The Heroes Spring Break Camp, run by i.d.e.a. Museum gallery educators, takes place March 13-17. Campers will enjoy project-based learning activities focused on daily topics, developing a superhero story, and conducting science experiments tied to the exhibition themes.
The half-day camp runs 9 a.m. to noon at the museum, 150 W. Pepper Place in downtown Mesa. Cost is $60 for i.d.e.a. Museum members; $75 for nonmembers.
Spots are expected to fill up quickly. Registration links and more information are at www.ideaMuseum.org/classes.html.