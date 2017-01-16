Judy Bottler chosen a ‘Festival Favorite’ at Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival

On Jan. 7 the Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival chose a Festival Favorite, Judy Bottle, of Photography by Judy Bottler.
Ms. Bottler started taking photos when she was working as an aerialist with Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus from 1971 to 1974. She then worked for the Mesa Tribune and various magazines and then started doing freelancing and doing art shows. She does more than 30-40 shows a year, all over the state.
She does digital and medium format film, but doesn’t do any computer enhancing of Photoshop, bringing out subtle colors instead of artificial brightness. “People appreciate my style because it doesn’t scream at them,” she said in a press release.
The next festival is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Jan. 21. Our regular schedule is the first and third Saturdays, October-April. The festival is on North MacDonald Street between Pepper Place and Main Street. The street on North MacDonald is closed to traffic, but parking is available all around the downtown Mesa area.
Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival is a free event featuring unique artist creations, music, food and fun for the whole family. The festival features the work of established and emerging artists and crafters including woodworking, metal crafts, food items, jewelry, photography, handmade soaps, gift items, ceramics and so much more.
For more information, visit the website at www.macfestmesa.com. Artists and crafters desiring to exhibit their own work at MACFest can follow the online registration for space at the website or feel free to email info@macfestemsa.com for more information.
