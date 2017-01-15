Arizona Lecture Series Presents Joe Wiegand with ‘Teddy Roosevelt in Arizona’ Jan. 16

At 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, the Arizona Lecture Series presented by the Apache Junction Unified School District Performing Arts Center has “Teddy Roosevelt in Arizona” by Joe Wiegand.
Mr. Roosevelt was born in New York City, New York, on Oct. 27, 1858, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Magna Cum Laude from Harvard University. Mr. Roosevelt was elected the youngest member of the New York General Assembly. He was a big-game hunter, a leading ornithologist and the founder of Boone and Crockett, the nation’s first fair hunting and conservation organization.
During his presidency, Mr. Roosevelt declared some 230 million acres of national parks, national forests, wildlife refuges and national monuments.
Tickets are available for $5 and may be purchased at the door, at the AJUSD District Office (office at 1575 W. Southern Ave.), or online at www.ajusd.org by clicking on the “Community” tab, then “PAC Tickets.” Tickets are also available at the door; however, advance tickets are recommended for this popular series.