Free lecture Jan. 19 on ‘The Peralta Stones’ at Superstition Mountain Museum

Phil Reinhardt will give a free lecture Jan. 19 on “The Peralta Stones.”
The lecture is part of the Superstition Mountain Museum’s 2017 Free Lecture Series titled “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More.”
The authenticity of the mysterious and controversial Peralta Stone maps, currently on display in the Superstition Mountain Museum gallery, is one of the most hotly debated and controversial topics associated with the Superstition Mountains.
Mr. Reinhardt, a longtime local prospector and author, has written and lectured about the Peralta Stone maps and their cryptic meaning since 2008. Are they a hoax or are they precious artifacts holding the key to the location of Superstition gold? Listeners can decide for themselves.
This presentation is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the museum’s amphitheater beneath Superstition Mountain at 4087 N. Apache Trail. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or cushion to sit on.
As a museum fundraiser, raffle tickets for weekly prizes are sold each week at the lectures. Also, tickets for the museum’s season-long fundraising raffle will be on sale with the prize being a coral and silver necklace made by Native American silversmith Tommy Jackson.
For more information about the 2017 lecture series or the season-long raffle, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.