Free admission to Superstition Mountain Museum for moms and kids on Mother’s Day

What better way to spend Mother’s Day than going on an excursion with the family to the Superstition Mountain Museum, particularly when it is free to moms and their children?
The museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction, is offering free admission to the museum exhibit gallery to all moms on Mother’s Day, May 14. Children under 17 get in free with an adult, so practically the whole family can view the gallery exhibits for free. Admission for others is $2 for students over the age of 17, $4 for seniors and $5 for adults.
Strolling the grounds and nature trails, peeking into the old West street-front buildings, visiting the barn and the chapel from the historic Apacheland Movie Ranch, and viewing the 20-stamp ore mill offer photo opportunities.
The natural beauty of the Superstition Mountains and foothills desert is awe-inspiring and the history and legend the museum presents through artifacts and narrative capture the interest of young and old alike. Families are invited to bring a picnic and enjoy it at one of the picnic tables under the shady trees.
Get some classic family photos and make some priceless family memories this Mother’s Day.
For more information, call 480-983-4888 or go to http://superstitionmountainmuseum.org.