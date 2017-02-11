East Valley Barbershop Harmonizers concert Sunday

The East Valley Barbershop Harmonizers will present their annual showcase “If I Could Write a Song” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.
Joining them on stage include performances by Valley Girls Quartet, Apache Junction High School Varsity Chorus and special guest High Priority, the 2016 International Senior Quartet Champions.
Bring the family and enjoy an afternoon of harmony and song with the East Valley Barbershop Harmonizers. Tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.evbarbershop.com or call 480-615-7464. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.