Saturday: Celebrate Earth Day and baseball at Celebrate Mesa

Mesa’s free party in the park will celebrate Earth Day and America’s pastime at a new location. Celebrate Mesa is being held Saturday, April 22, at Hohokam Stadium, 1235 N. Center St., noon-4 p.m.
The event celebrates Earth Day with several activities including a Living Green Village that will feature a tree planting and where participants can learn about solar cooking, solar energy, gardening, composting, tree care, energy and water conservation, recycling and Monarch butterflies. Attendees can join in on the fun to help create a recycled-art caterpillar and can take a restful moment to listen to special Earth Day stories told by Mother Nature. You can even get an instant pic of yourself or family at the tree hugging booth.
Celebrate Mesa will be a “near zero waste” event with compost stations in the two main food areas, numerous blue recycling barrels and additional recycling containers.
With Hohokam Stadium being the spring training home of the Oakland Athletics, Celebrate Mesa will also have a baseball theme. Kids will be able to run the bases just like the pros and clock their best fastball at a kids-pitch area. The Hohokam Stadium scoreboard will be in operation displaying several videos.
Celebrate Mesa also has carnival games, carnival rides, free train rides, a rock climbing wall, a petting zoo, bounce houses, Dino Crew Entertainment mechanical dinosaurs, superheroes, a Tot Spot toddler area, live entertainment, laser tag, food trucks and so much more. City departments will have booths with information and fun, interactive activities for children. Police and fire vehicles will be on display with a fly-in from the Mesa Police air unit.
Admission and parking are free but there is a $5 fee for unlimited access to the carnival rides including Uproar, Tubs of Fun and Meltdown.
Raffle prizes will be given away throughout the event including children’s bicycles and museum passes.
Sponsors of Celebrate Mesa include Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities; City of Mesa; Foundation for Mesa Parks and Recreation; Mesa Recycles; SRP; Fry’s Food Stores and CenturyLink.
Learn more at http://www.mesaaz.gov/things-to-do/celebrate-mesa.