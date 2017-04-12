Book drive donation at Mesa Public Library

Donate books, magazines, movies, and music without even leaving your car. Mesa Public Library volunteers will be on hand at the Main and Red Mountain branches to help unload your donations 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 22, according to a press release.
Donated materials are then sorted and sold through the library’s used book store. One-hundred-percent of the proceeds from used book sales stay in the Library to support programs and services.
If you can’t make it to the book drive donation event, visit any of our four branches during regular library hours:
- Main Library, 64 E. First St.
- Dobson Ranch Library, 2425 S. Dobson Road
- Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road
- Mesa Express Library, 2055 S. Power Road, Suite 1031
Mesa Public Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Library is closed on Sunday.
Check out your gently used book store at the Main Library, Dobson Ranch Library and Red Mountain Library; or, you can also purchase used books from the Library through Amazon. Just visitwww.amazon.com/shops/mesalibrary.
For more information, visit: www.mesalibrary.org or call 480-644-3100.