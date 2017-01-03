Rebecca E. Weisenberg’s ASU Gammage art exhibition through Jan. 23

Rebecca E. Weisenberg’s work will be displayed on walls A & B in the main lobby of ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Ave. in Tempe.
The artwork can be viewed 1-3 p.m. Mondays or, if Bradley Meyers, patron services manager, is available, afternoons Tuesday-Friday. The artwork can also be seen at ASU Gammage shows, such as “The Illusionists – Live From Broadway” (Jan. 17-22).
It is advisable to call 480-965-6912 or 480-965-0458. the day of attendance to ensure viewing hours since they are subject to cancellation without notice due to rehearsals, event set-up, performances, special events and holidays.
For more information, go to https://artintersection.com/event/asu-gammage-art-exhibition/.