Artist Greg Gossel to create mural for heroes exhibition

Postmodern artist Greg Gossel – known for his pop culture works featuring bold geometric and typographical elements – will create a mural for the “Caped Crusaders & Everyday Heroes” exhibition at the i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa. The work will be produced onsite and guests of the museum will be able to watch and participate with Mr. Gossel as he works on the superhero-themed art 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22-23, according to a press release.
The artist encounter is included with museum admission: $8 for ages 1 and older and free for museum members.
While at the museum, Mr. Gossel will discuss his works and creative process with guests during set times, to be announced on social media. The completed mural will be unveiled to the public on Feb. 26.
Caped Crusaders & Everyday Heroes will be at the museum through May 28. The exhibition takes guests on a hero’s journey, where they will discover famous comic book, TV/movie, cultural and mythological heroes and heroines from around the world, as well as learn about men and women who became community heroes because of their work or actions. The website is www.ideamuseum.org/caped-crusaders.html
Mr. Gossel resides in Minneapolis. His website is www.greggossel.com/index.html .
Read more about museum activities and exhibits at www.ideaMuseum.org