Arboretum pre-Valentine’s Day music Feb. 11

Start planning for a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day date. We suggest a hand-in-hand walk with your sweetie through the inspiring gardens of Boyce Thompson Arboretum, followed by a relaxed, easy-listening Saturday-after-lunch concert by Apache Junction singer-songwriter Mark Fogelson, a popular humorist when he’s living here in Apache Junction during the winter months.
The arboretum is on U.S. Highway 60 about 30 miles east of Apache Junction. The website is cals.arizona.edu/bta.
Arboretum guided tours are 11 a.m. daily and on Feb. 11, if the weather’s not rainy or excessively windy or cold, Minnesota-Arizona humorist Mr. Fogelson will share a 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday concert inspired by the weekend l’amour. Note that if weather forecasters predicts a high probability of rain or excessive cold, this outdoor gig will be moved to Sunday when it can proceed indoors in the arboretum’s Smith Building lecture room.
Mr. Fogelson is a traveling troubadour with an extensive catalog of originals, which he’s mining for love songs when he plays here.
“I’d love to sing love songs and songs that I just love to sing,” said Mr. Fogelson, offering a sneak preview of a set list that could range from “Dollar Store Romance,” “I Remember my first dance,” “Old Love,” “Hope Springs Eternal” and “She Was So Beautiful.”
Got lunch? Carry cash if you like posole. Chef Eric and Terri of Tall Order Catering will sell the hearty, green-chile-infused Mexican stew for $4 a bowl during the lunch hour until supplies run out. And if you’re in the market for a unique item of Grand Canyon State bling for your sweetie, check out the Arizona stones set in copper and other native metals sold by San Tan Valley jewelers Barb and Adi Pohan from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the arboretum visitor center lobby. Confirm weekend nature walks and other details at cals.arizona.edu/bta.
Editor’s note: Mr. Wolterbeek is an employee of the arboretum.