4 new life-story writing classes to be taught by Barb Hofmeister

For over 10 years Barb Hofmeister has been teaching life-story writing classes in Mountainbrook and in the east Valley. Starting in January she will be teaching her eight-week course at three campuses of Central Arizona College, according to a press release.
The eight-week courses start in mid-January. Starting dates and times are:
•1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
•1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Casa Grande Campus (Corporate Center), 1015 E. Florence Blvd. in Casa Grande.
•1-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.
Attendance is limited to 16 at each class so advance registration is imperative. The classes are for beginners who have not taken the class previously.
There will also be an advanced class starting 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Superstition Mountain Campus in Apache Junction. The prerequisite is to finished the beginning class.
To register for either of the eight week classes, call or write Joel Beck, coordinator of lifelong learning at Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, AZ 85119; or 480-677-7721.
There is a fee of $119 for the course and the textbook is included with the registration.
Ms. Hofmeister has completed her life story, which is titled “My Rocky Road to the Good Life—the whole story.” It is available on Amazon.com in both Kindle and paperback version.
“If you can write a letter you can write your story,” Ms. Hofmeister said.