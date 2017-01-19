17th Annual Historic Home Tour Jan. 28 in Mesa

The 17th Annual Historic Home Tour in Mesa will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The tour will showcase approximately a dozen homes in the West Second Street and Fraser Fields historic districts plus several special stops.
The historic home tour will showcase numerous architectural styles including Bungalow, Colonial Revival, Spanish Colonial Revival, Tudor Revival, Mission Revival and Ranch.
The West Second Street Historic District is the oldest historic district in Mesa and offers the most diverse architectural styles of any such district in the City. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, this historic district is noted for its architectural merits and its historic association with the evolution of Mesa’s most prominent families from the early 20th century.
Fraser Fields was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010 and is a superb example of post-World War II custom ranch development. It represents the first major subdivision in Mesa to reflect a growing trend for affluent and middle-class Americans who began migrating from the city center out into the rural edges of the city.
Special stops will include the Sirrine House, Inside the Bungalow and the Mesa History Museum on Main Street.
Tickets are $20. Admission includes visits to the historic homes and buildings, free admission to the Mesa History Museum and a souvenir book and map of the tour locations. Tickets are currently available online at www.valleyhistoryinc.com. They will be available for purchase the day of the tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Sirrine House, 160 N. Center St. All proceeds will benefit the Mesa Historical Museum.