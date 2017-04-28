Traditions strong at Mesa High School

“Carry On” is the motto that screams through the halls of Mesa High School, 1630 E. Southern Ave. Its heart-felt origin goes back 85 years and keeps the school loud and proud through its best times and its worst.
The year was 1932 and football star Zedo Ishikawa was preparing for the first game of the season against Gilbert High School. Ishikawa was known around the community. He was a part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, an active member of the Boy Scouts and was an all-state athlete.
Ishikawa returned home from a meeting at church and joined his father and a family friend in conversation. A short time later, the three began to hear the family dogs fighting outside. Ishikawa quickly grabbed a gun, so he could shoot up in the air to frighten the dogs and ran outside. After he shot, the dogs continued to fight. Ishikawa then approached the dogs as they were fighting and he tried to break up the fight with the butt of the gun.
The gun discharged, striking Ishikawa in the chest. His father ran to the dying Ishikawa and the words that were murmured will forever live in the heart of each Mesa High School graduate in the years to come.
“I don’t think I’ll be able to make it to the Gilbert game tomorrow night,” said Ishikawa. “So tell coach Coutchie and the boys to carry on.”
Behind the motto comes many years of tradition and triumph.
Mesa High has five state championships in baseball, 14 state championships in boys basketball, 12 in football, two in boys golf, one in boys soccer, one in softball, four in boys tennis, five in boys track & field and four in wrestling.
Thirty-nine out of the school’s 48 championships have come after those famous words spoken by Ishikawa.
Tradition and legacy make the school successful.
At the start of each year, the school holds an assembly titled, “Traditions Assembly.” In this assembly, the story behind Carry On is told and the importance of the school’s tradition is spoken.
“The tradition is just special. It’s something that you don’t find anywhere,” said head football coach Mike Sanchez. “My dad took me to Mesa High games since I was a little boy. That’s the only place, in my heart, that I wanted to be. All of the traditions are special.
“A kid might not realize it now, but later on in life, they might realize what all of the traditions mean to them. I was in the Marine Corps and the Marine Corps has a lot of tradition. The Marine Corps and Mesa High both have that similar bond,” Mr. Sanchez continued. “We sing Carry On after each game, win or lose, and that just has a special meaning to me. The words in that song actually mean something to me.”
Win or lose, the Mesa Jackrabbits always sing the school’s song “Carry On.” Players from each sporting event lock arms after every game and sing.
Before the start of every football game, the team performs a Polynesian battle chant, called the “Haka.”
The Haka is led and spoke entirely in Tongan.
“Some of these kids that are from the area, don’t come from much,” said assistant football coach Erick Sanchez. “Most of the time, they don’t have much to be proud of, so we give them something to be proud of here at Mesa. For example, the Haka is something that is very special here at this school.”
“There are just so many stories,” Mr. Sanchez continued. “Stories on how Carry On came about, stories from the past championship-winning teams and the old myth about the original Mesa High.”
On Oct. 1, 1967, Mesa High burned. A fire in the science lab caused the 60-year-old building to be completely gutted.
An old myth floats around Mesa High. Some say students from Westwood High School set fire to the building because of their homecoming loss to Mesa High a few days prior.
It quickly turned out to be false, but some people, to this day, like to believe that so the rivalry keeps on burning.
“When I first got to Mesa High, I took a long look at the trophy case,” said former Mesa athlete Abraham Garcia. “Coming from Mountain View, the rivalry is so big between the two, it made me realize just how big of a family everyone is. Also, Mountain View doesn’t even take as much pride as Mesa in their history and they have been around for a long time, too.
“I know it sounds corny but the school really embraces their many years of accomplishments and traditions,” Mr. Garcia said. “From the staff to the students, everyone takes pride in the colors they wear.”
Mesa High has had its low periods. Before the 2016 school year, Mesa had not won a state championship in eight years. At one point, the school was said to be the most winning school west of the Mississippi River.
“Through thick and thin, the school always manages to stick together,” said former football player Jose Martinez. “I remember my Spanish teacher always talking about the football team. She would always say how important the team is and how they embody the excellence and tradition of Mesa High.
“When I was there, we didn’t win a lot,” Mr. Martinez said. “But that didn’t matter. We always stuck together. You get a lot of students from different backgrounds. Some fortunate and some not so fortunate. It was actually my first time that I was able to play football so it was very special to be put into something like that as my first time.”
Nick Ramirez is a journalism student at the Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and wrote the article as a class assignment.