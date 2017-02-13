Organic Beginnings Preschool opening in Mesa

A new kind of private preschool is opening in Mesa at the end of February. Organic Beginnings Preschool, 521 N. Alma School Road, is a private, nature-based preschool, according to a press release.
“Our new preschool caters to families looking to give their children the most natural and wholesome preschool experience before they enter Kindergarten,” Greg Cruz, one of the founders of the school, said in the release.
“Studies show that children exposed to nature during their crucial early development years are happier, healthier and more resilient than their counterparts,” Tracy Cruz, another founder of the school, said in the release. “We are a play- and nature-based program because the research supports that as best practices for the young child. We have a large organic garden, a well-equipped mud kitchen and plenty of outdoor space to interact with the natural world. Our indoor environment is also fully equipped with natural materials.”
Organic Beginnings is hosting open-house events in February and March to give parents an opportunity to tour the new facility and ask questions about the multicultural, play-based, nature-immersed curriculum. There will be fun activities for children and light refreshments provided as well as a storytime with stories from around the world.
Open houses include: 10 a.m. Feb. 18, 3 p.m. Feb. 25 and 10 a.m. March 4.
The preschool accepts accept children ages 3 to 6. Half-day and full-day options are available. For more information, call 480-214-5522 or go to http://organicbeginningspreschool.com.