Mesa Public Schools board spotlights January students of the month

The governing board honored six outstanding Mesa Public Schools students at the Jan. 10 board meeting. Students from Mesa High, Eisenhower Center for Innovation and Field, Highland Arts, Roosevelt and Taft elementary schools have been named January students of the month.
The Mesa Public Schools Student of the Month program gives the district the opportunity to celebrate success.
Each month during the school year, students from elementary, junior high and high schools throughout the district are selected to receive the award. Honorees are recognized for quality of character and excellence in leadership, academics, arts, athletics and more.
Students of the Month who won plaques and other prizes were:
- Elijah Ry’Shyon Butler, senior, Mesa High
- Rhett Gleason, sixth-grader, Field Elementary
- Caitlyn Leslie, fifth-grader, Highland Arts Elementary
- Shakib Martinez, sixth-grader, Taft Elementary
- Calina Nguyen, third-grader, Roosevelt Elementary
- Rylee Vasquez, third-grader, Eisenhower Center for Innovation
Board meetings come alive as families, friends, principals and teachers join district officials to honor Students of the Month. As videos show students in their daily school lives, their principals or other school representatives read thoughtful tributes aloud. Students take home special plaques and professional-quality portraits, provided by Mesa Public Schools. Winners also receive gift cards from the Mesa Foundation for Educational Excellence. Every presentation ends in proud handshakes, hugs and roaring applause from the crowd.
Student of the month portraits hang on walls of honor in the Board Room and in the lobby of the Administrative Services Center. These smiling faces remind everyone who stops by that Students of the Month are shining examples of how high expectations pay off for the children of Mesa Public Schools.
Editor’s note: Heidi Hurst is an employee of Mesa Public Schools.