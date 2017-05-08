Mesa Public Schools board honors April employees of the month

Jenny Richardson, board president, reads a tribute to Jennifer Lefler, home/school liaison at Native American Education Program, at the April 25 Governing Board meeting. (Photo by Tim Hacker/Mesa Public Schools)

Employees from Native American Education Program and Lowell, MacArthur and Salk elementary schools were celebrated for their service at the April 25 Mesa Public Schools Governing Board meeting.

April Employees of the Month were recognized by superintendency and school board members for their leadership, commitment and dedication to students. Their service to Mesa Public Schools is forever appreciated.

Certified and classified employees are nominated for the award by co-workers and endorsed by administrators. Selected employees are honored during the second board meeting of the month from September to April. The board meetings are usually standing room only and full of energy as the employees accept their honors.

Read the school board tributes to the April winners:

Sherry Hussein, health assistant, Salk Elementary School
Jennifer Lefler, home/school liaison, Native American Education Program
Karen Weinstein, fifth-grade teacher, MacArthur Elementary School
Maria White, reading interventionist, Lowell Elementary School

Employees of the Month receive certificates, school board tributes and $400 for professional development workshops or conferences of their choice.

Editor’s Note: Heidi Hurst is an employee of Mesa Public schools.

