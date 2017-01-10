Mesa Community College of Veterinary Medicine may provide medical care for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 11 will vote on an agreement with Mesa Community College of Veterinary Medicine, as part of its educational modules, to provide diagnostic and medical attention such as dental procedures, spay and neuter and grooming on an as-needed basis to specifically selected animals from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix. Agendas are available at least 24 hours prior to each meeting at www.maricopa.gov/Clk_board/Agendas.aspx
Veterinary care will be done in accordance with veterinary standards of practice set by the American Veterinary Medical Association. Animals will receive disease evaluations and medical treatment not provided by MCACC. Term of the Agreement is from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2019, with the opportunity to renew for two additional one-year terms upon the written agreement of the parties, according to the meeting’s agenda.
