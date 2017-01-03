Free half-day workshop Jan. 14 helps families plan for college

Students, families, and community members are invited to “Community Learning Day” Saturday, Jan. 14, at Mesa Community College, 1833 W. Southern Ave., to learn how to navigate the road from high school to college, according to a press release.
This free half-day workshop, kicking off at 9 a.m., provides information on the process and requirements of enrollment, resources and programs to aid in college success, financial options and university transfer partnerships and programs. Registration is required to ensure adequate accommodations for attendees. Register online at surveymonkey.com/r/FV7G8W7, by sending an email to CommunityLearningDay@yahoo.com, a text to 623-693-7234 or by calling 602-787-7354.
KPNX news anchor/reporter Tram Mai keynotes the day with “The Roadmap for Pursuing the American Dream” beginning at 9:35 a.m.
At 12:25 p.m., Westminster, California, Mayor Tri Ta shares the role higher education played in his journey from a 19-year-old immigrant to being the first Vietnamese-American mayor in the U.S.
Attendees have opportunities to network with college and university representatives are onsite to answer questions and provide information about academic programs.
The first series of concurrent workshops beginning at 10:30 a.m., include “Steps to Enter College,” “Student Loans and Their Forgiveness,” “Career Choices,” and “Internship Programs.” The second set of workshops, commencing at 11:05 a.m., are “How to Obtain Federal Grants & Financial Aid,” “How to be Successful in College,” “Career Choices,” and “Leadership Development.”
Community Learning Day, a vision of Dr. Nguyen “Huu” Hoang, budget and grant administrator for Paradise Valley Community College and a PVCC Classified Staff Council representative, was first observed in 2011. A community college graduate, Mr. Hoang is an ambassador for education. Recently honored with a Men and Women of Distinction Award, in recognition of his personal success and service to support the Vietnamese Community of Arizona, Mr. Hoang hopes this event will empower people to grow and become successful at whatever they set out to do.
Community Learning Day is sponsored by Paradise Valley Community College, Mesa Community College, Maricopa County Community College District Asian Pacific Islander Association, Vietnamese Community of Arizona, TNT Radio, VietLifestyles and Bút Tre Magazine.