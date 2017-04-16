A.T. Still University opens osteopathic manipulation center on Mesa campus

A.T. Still University is hosting an open house and grand opening of the A.T. Still University Osteopathic Medicine Center Arizona 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at 5845 E. Still Circle in Mesa. University leadership will be in attendance, including ATSU President Craig Phelps, DO, ’84; dean of ATSU’s School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona, Jeffrey Morgan, DO, MA, FACOI, CS; and the center’s medical director, David Shoup, DO.
Physicians at the center will provide osteopathic manipulative treatment to address a variety of problems, including neuromusculoskeletal issues, headaches, neck pain, lower-back pain, fibromyalgia, jaw pain, chronic otitis, and injuries related to sports or the performing arts. The center will also offer specialized services for children with special needs, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to open a center dedicated to the highest quality in osteopathic manipulative medicine,” Dr. Shoup said in the release. “Services will benefit patients of all ages and foster inter-professional collaboration at the University.”
The center is open to the public. To schedule an appointment or request information, contact the office at 480-248-8198.
About A.T. Still University of Health Sciences
Established in 1892 by Andrew Taylor Still, DO, the founder of osteopathy, A.T. Still University began as the nation’s first college of osteopathic medicine and has evolved into a university of health sciences comprised of two colleges and four schools on two campuses and online. Learn more at https://www.atsu.edu/.