10 Mesa students had top ASU Martin Luther King Jr. contest essays and posters

Ten students from the Mesa area were selected from more than 1,300 entries as winners of Arizona State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Committee children’s essay and poster contest, according to a press release.
Participants created posters illustrating their definition of leadership through service, or wrote essays or poems about an individual who personifies that definition. This year’s theme is “be the face of change.”
The winners are as follows:
- 2nd Place poster – Paige Wilkins, 2nd grade, Franklin at Brimhall Elementary
- 3rd Place poster – Roxy Del Bianco, 2nd grade, Franklin at Brimhall Elementary
- 1st Place essay – Kole Anderson, 2nd grade, Franklin at Brimhall Elementary
- 2nd Place essay – Avery Hatch, 2nd grade, Franklin at Brimhall Elementary
- 3rd Place essay – Weston Powell, 2nd grade, Franklin at Brimhall Elementary
- 1st Place essay – Jadyn Frazier, 5th grade, Franklin at Brimhall Elementary
- 2nd Place essay – Tate Woods, 5th grade, Franklin at Brimhall Elementary
- 2nd Place poster – Triana Pina, 5th grade, Mesa Arts Academy
- 3rd Place poster – Ruby Russell, 5th grade, Mesa Arts Academy
- 1st Place poster – Bella Morello, 4th grade, Benjamin Franklin East Elementary (Mesa)
The winners will be honored at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration Jan. 19 along with the 2017 Servant-Leadership Awardees, Amber Poleviyuma, and Lattie and Elva Coor.
For information about ASU’s MLK Jr. Celebration, click here.