68 volunteers teach fourth-grade students, including from Sousa Elementary, about water conservation

Fourth-grade students from three Apache Junction schools and one Mesa school learned about the importance of water at the Sixth Annual Water Festival. It was held April 27 at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road.
The elementary schools were Four Peaks, Peralta Trails and Desert Vista from Apache Junction Unified School District and Sousa from Mesa Public Schools.
The event included four interactive modules under tents and on the grass at the park. They were for watersheds, groundwater, the water cycle and ways to conserve water.
There were a total of 68 volunteers who signed in to help, Terry DeValle, a member of the Natural Resource Education Center who volunteered at the festival, said.
“Apache Junction does a great job. There’s always a lot of volunteers there,” she said.
Fourth-graders asked questions about erosion, who benefits from water, how water gets polluted and what can be done about it and who manages water, Apache Junction Senior Planner Rudy Esquivias, who volunteered at the watershed module, said.
“A lot of common sense questions. They picked up on building houses on hills vs. in the lowlands – sometimes you have floods; the good and the bad of erosion. Pretty well-rounded set of questions. Yes, and pretty smart kids,” he said.
“We’re teaching about water conservation. Here we’re teaching about the water cycle. Actually, groundwater is what were teaching about here. Groundwater and the relationship between groundwater and surface water. So we’re going to teach the kids that if we pump wells, the lakes actually start dropping in elevation,” Frank Blanco, Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District director, said of one of the modules.
Apache Junction’s sixth annual water festival was coordinated by the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District, the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, Arizona Water Co. and other local sponsors, according to a city of Apache Junction press release. Volunteers from the water industry, local governments and the community make the water festival possible, according to the release.
“It’s for conservation and understanding of where it comes from so they know that when they turn their faucet they have an understanding of that water and how it got there,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, who also is a member of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board, said at the festival. “Not only when you turn it on and how it comes, but what’s the consequences of leaving that tap running? The harm you’re doing and how wasteful it is. So it’s good to teach people – especially here in the desert,” he said.
“I think it’s real important to teach our kids about water conservation, Especially living here in the desert in Arizona,” Apache Junction Councilwoman Christa Rizzi, who volunteered at a groundwater module at the festival, said. She also is a member of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board. “I think we have to protect our water to make sure that we have water in the future.”
Apache Junction Councilman Chip Wilson volunteered at a water conservation module at the festival.
“Helping assist the show-and-tell, holding pictures, kind of talking to them a little bit about the water conservation, what that means,” he said.
Rebecca Peña, Pinal County Federal Credit Union branch manager, said she volunteered so children can learn the importance of water and conservation.
“We like to get involved with the schools and volunteer our time with the community,” she said of Pinal County Federal Credit Union.
Apache Junction High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor Maj. William Parker was at the festival with 11 student volunteers.
“It’s community service for us. We did 3,000 hours last year, helping different organizations in Apache Junction. Everything from the VFW to food bank to this,” Maj. Parker said.
“We got all of the schools, get them to all of the rotations, rotate them around, get them to where they need to be. That way everybody’s on track,” AJ NJROTC Cadet Ethan Ferrera said of his volunteer service.
“We brought people from stations and we’ve walked them around to other stations and told them the times they have to leave and go to the next station,” AJ NJROTC Cadet Patrick Langan said.
“We’ve been setting up, so all the little tables that you see – we helped set all those up. We got students in classes to where they needed to be and we let them know where they needed to go next and what time they’re supposed to be there,” AJ NJROTC Operations Officer Pita Pilas said.
“We really need to get our name out there. A lot of people see us as a big part of the community and a lot of kids look up to us – especially when we are in uniform and we look very flashy and nice. They see a lot of greatness in us and they see that we are very responsible cadets and I feel like we need to keep being that example by helping our community out when they ask,” AJ NJROTC Platoon Cmdr. Holly Stillman said.
The Water Resources Research Center and Cooperative Extension Services of the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences coordinates Arizona water festivals throughout the state, according to a press release.
