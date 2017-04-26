Westbound Interstate 10 to close late Thursday night to move heavy equipment

Motorists traveling to the West Valley late Thursday night should plan ahead for a closure of westbound Interstate 10 at 59th Avenue due to ongoing work related to the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.
The closure will last for approximately three hours between 11 p.m. Thursday, April 27, and 5 a.m. Friday, April 28, when westbound traffic will exit and re-enter I-10 via ramps at 59th Avenue. Drivers should allow extra travel time.
Limited closures of westbound I-10 between 51st and 67th avenues will be needed for the next few weeks as the equipment is moved from one location to another to begin work on the bridge structures that will carry traffic over I-10 when the South Mountain Freeway opens by late 2019.
