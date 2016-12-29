Valley Metro holiday service schedule

Valley Metro has announced its holiday service hours for buses and light rail. They are:
New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec.31
- Coors Light Free Rides on all bus, rail and Dial-a-Ride services begins at 7 p.m. through end of service day
- Rail will operate a regular Saturday schedule with enhanced service to support New Year’s Eve events
- Bus will operate a regular Saturday schedule with certain routes in Tempe operating extended service
- Customer service open 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1
- Bus and rail will operate a Sunday schedule
- Customer service closed
Observed holiday (New Year’s Day), Monday, Jan. 2
- Bus and rail will operate a Sunday schedule
- Customer service open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Riders can check schedules and plan trips with Valley Metro’s online tools. For more information, visit valleymetro.org.
Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In Fiscal Year 2016, total ridership for the system was 67 million passengers. Seven high capacity extensions are planned or are under construction that will create a 66-mile system by 2034. Valley Metro also offers transit options including alternative transportation programs for seniors and people with disabilities, commuter vanpools, online carpool matching, bus trip mapping, bicycle safety and telework assistance. Two boards of directors set the policy direction for the agency with the intent of advancing the regional public transit system, according to a press release.