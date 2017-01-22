Construction manager at-risk selected for Tempe streetcar construction

The Valley Metro Rail Board of Directors on Jan. 19 approved a contract with Stacy and Witbeck Inc. for construction manager at-risk for Tempe Streetcar. Valley Metro and Stacy and Witbeck will partner with the city of Tempe, project designer, Stantec, five project artists and the local community to build the Valley’s first streetcar line.
“Stacy and Witbeck has a successful history working with Valley Metro Rail,” said Tempe Mayor and Valley Metro Rail Board Chair Mark Mitchell. “Their experience building in the region, attention to safety and community engagement make them a perfect fit on the Tempe Streetcar project.”
Construction of the three-mile streetcar route is slated to begin later this year with an anticipated opening in 2020.
“We look forward to partnering with the Valley Metro team, the city of Tempe, ASU and the community on this exciting project,” said Erik Yingling, Stacy and Witbeck Vice President. “We successfully completed a streetcar line in Kansas City last year and will carry that experience and expertise to Tempe Streetcar.”
Stacy and Witbeck, along with project partner Sundt, constructed 13 miles of Valley Metro Rail in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa and is currently building an additional two miles to Gilbert Road. Stacy and Witbeck is also the CMAR on the newest Valley Metro Rail station at 50th Street station/Washington.
Tempe Streetcar will travel on Rio Salado Parkway from the Marina Heights development west to Mill Avenue. It will make a downtown loop on Mill and Ash avenues and continue south to Apache Boulevard. It will then turn east to Dorsey Lane, connecting to the Dorsey/Apache Blvd. station. The $186 million project has been programmed using a mix of federal, regional and local funds. For more information on Tempe Streetcar, visit valleymetro.org/tempestreetcar.
Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In fiscal year 2016, total ridership for the system was 67 million passengers. Seven high capacity extensions are planned or are under construction that will create a 66-mile system by 2034. Valley Metro also offers transit options including alternative transportation programs for seniors and people with disabilities, commuter vanpools, online carpool matching, bus trip mapping, bicycle safety and telework assistance. Two boards of directors set the policy direction for the agency with the intent of advancing the regional public transit system. Get the latest news by following Valley Metro on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visiting valleymetro.org.