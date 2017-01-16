State Route 51 overnight closures scheduled week of Jan. 16-20

Sections of State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) in Phoenix will be closed overnight during the week of Jan. 16-20 while crews install new traffic-flow detectors, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation. Planned restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather.
Drivers should consider alternate routes, including southbound Interstate 17 or 16th and 24th streets, while the following SR 51 closures are in place:
·Northbound SR 51 closed between Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17). Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Indian School Road and Colter Street also closed. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using northbound 16th or 24th streets before entering northbound SR 51 at Glendale Avenue/Lincoln Drive. Northbound I-17 is alternate freeway route.
·Southbound SR 51 closed between Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 18). Southbound SR 51 on-ramps at Northern Avenue also closed. Consider exiting southbound SR 51 at Northern Avenue and using southbound 16th Street to eastbound Bethany Home Road or Highland Avenue to access SR 51. Southbound I-17 is alternate freeway route.
·Southbound SR 51 closed between Bethany Home Road and Highland Avenue from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 19). Southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Glendale Avenue also closed. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using southbound 16th Street to eastbound Highland Avenue or Indian School Road to access SR 51. Southbound I-17 is alternate freeway route.
·Southbound SR 51 closed between Colter Street and Highland Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20). Southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Bethany Home Road also closed. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 16th Street to eastbound Highland Avenue or Indian School Road to access SR 51. Southbound I-17 is alternate freeway route.
Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.